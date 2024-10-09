Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $855,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $264.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

