Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $18.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 242,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,201,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,638,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,994,000 after buying an additional 69,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market cap of $605.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.