Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $18.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 242,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,201,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,638,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,994,000 after buying an additional 69,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market cap of $605.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

