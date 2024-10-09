Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,411 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

