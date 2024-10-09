Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $296.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day moving average is $293.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $228.50 and a 1 year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

