Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,770 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,506,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

