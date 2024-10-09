Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,928 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

