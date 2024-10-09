Helen Stephens Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 41,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 571,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

