Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.