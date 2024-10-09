Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.