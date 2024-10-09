iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.65 and a 200 day moving average of $352.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

