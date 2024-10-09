Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

