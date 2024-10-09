861 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.60. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

