WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

