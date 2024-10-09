Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 628,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 256,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

NYSE UBER opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

