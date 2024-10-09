Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,371 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.