Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
PDBC stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
