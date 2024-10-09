Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

