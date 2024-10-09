Rockingstone Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

