Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.45. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
