Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.3% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.07.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

