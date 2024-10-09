Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $592.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total transaction of $7,487,274.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares in the company, valued at $68,178,793.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total transaction of $7,487,274.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $139,981,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

