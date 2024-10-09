Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 906.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 6.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $841.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

