Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,403,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,607,043 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
