Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,403,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,607,043 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

