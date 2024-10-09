Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,403,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,607,043 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

