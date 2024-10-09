Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $0.51

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $21,838.08 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,904,688.1124434 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.50334755 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $32,256.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

