pzETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.65 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, pzETH has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for $2,869.20 or 0.04625792 BTC on major exchanges. pzETH has a market cap of $48.39 million and $3.65 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,231.16967107. The last known price of pzETH is 2,871.81586653 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,981.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

