crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. crvUSD has a market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,166,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,166,510 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,153,070.86811832. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99813941 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,666,450.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

