Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $68.53 million and $9.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,782.89 or 0.99989479 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

