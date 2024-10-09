OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Reaches $6.91 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $36.72 million and $6.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

