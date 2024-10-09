Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 450,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 311,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Ichor Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $982.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 134.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

