Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 119006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

