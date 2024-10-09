Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 246816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The stock has a market cap of C$774.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. Analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

