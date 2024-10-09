Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,760,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 530% from the previous session’s volume of 279,345 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

