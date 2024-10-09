Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,760,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 530% from the previous session’s volume of 279,345 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
