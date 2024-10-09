MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.33 and last traded at $272.17. Approximately 667,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,446,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.46.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -97.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

