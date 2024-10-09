Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 18,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 244,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Auna SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Auna during the first quarter worth $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

