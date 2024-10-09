Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $262.35 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004168 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $262.35 million and $115.94 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00256700 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,249,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,595,887 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,129,028 with 103,552,095 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.68816552 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $77,916,837.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

