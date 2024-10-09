Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

NFLX opened at $721.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $678.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.