Country Trust Bank Sells 4,178 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

