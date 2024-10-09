Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,005 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Don’t Sleep on Skye Bioscience—This Weight Loss Drug Could Soar
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.