Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.11. 11,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,490. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $264.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average is $247.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

