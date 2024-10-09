Uniswap Price Hits $7.14 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and approximately $136.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.14 or 0.00011749 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00105654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.10960402 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1103 active market(s) with $110,527,762.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

