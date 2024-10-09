Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,617 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,200,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

