Simon’s Cat Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $158.01 million and approximately $61.60 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,234,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,234,824 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,245,500.035 with 6,749,955,245,500.035 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002619 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $60,151,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.