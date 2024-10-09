Oasis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.83 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $458.69 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.40 or 0.03904313 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

