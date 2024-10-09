Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

