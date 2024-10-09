Park Place Capital Corp Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $591.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.