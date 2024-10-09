Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $8.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

