Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 800 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

