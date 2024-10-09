Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $498,449.19 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

