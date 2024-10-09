Kyrrex (KRRX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.83 Million

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Kyrrex has a total market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $90,119.21 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyrrex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Kyrrex token can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

