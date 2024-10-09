Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.93 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $66.58 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

